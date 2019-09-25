ROCK SPRINGS -- Big Boy No. 4014, Union Pacific’s iconic steam locomotive, is making a stop in Rock Springs, providing rail fans an opportunity to interact with this rolling piece of history during its tour across the Southwest.
The train is expected to arrive at 2 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 28, at 501 N. Front St. in Rock Springs, where it can be view the rest of the day and all day Sunday. It is scheduled to depart at 8 a.m. Monday, Sept. 30
Twenty-five Big Boys were built exclusively for Union Pacific, the first of which was delivered in 1941 to handle the steep terrain between Cheyenne and Ogden, Utah. Of the eight still in existence, No. 4014 is the world’s only operating Big Boy and the only one still owned by Union Pacific. Following more than two and a half years of restoration, No. 4014 recently completed a tour of the upper Midwest and a trip to Ogden in May for Union Pacific’s 150th anniversary of the transcontinental railroad’s completion. The Big Boy and historic steam locomotive Living Legend No. 844 met nose-to-nose, recreating the iconic image taken May 10, 1869, when the last spike was tapped into place at Promontory Summit, creating America’s first transcontinental railroad.
A comprehensive route map and tour schedule, including No. 4014’s GPS location tracking information is available at upsteam.com. Due to the dynamic nature of these operations, running times and scheduled stops are subject to change, a press release stated.
