ROCK SPRINGS — The Rock Springs City Council voted down a $520,000 contract for professional services with JFC Engineering Surveyors for the Bitter Creek restoration project. Council members questioned the request for proposals (RFP) process along with the rationale for the cost difference between submissions on Tuesday.
Councilman Rob Zotti said if he voted for the project and was asked why he did so, he didn’t have enough information to justify his decision.
Councilman Ryan Greene said the information they were given was limited, and they didn’t know what they didn’t know.
Councilma Keaton West he understood the importance of keeping proposals private from the public, since they involve proprietary information, but said there should be a way for council members to get more information for an informed decision.
Zotti made a proposal to table the motion. It was defeated 4-3 with Councilwoman Jeannie Demas and Councilmen Greene, Billy Shalata, and David Tate voting against it and Councilmen Zotti, West and David Halter for it. Mayor Tim Kaumo abstained because of his connection with the company, and Councilman Tim Savage did not attend the meeting.
When the council voted on the motion itself, it was defeated 6-1 with Councilmen Greene, Shalata, Tate, Zotti, West and Halter and against it and Councilwoman Demas in favor. Kaumo abstained from the vote.
Next city staff will revise what they ask for and seek another round of proposals.
