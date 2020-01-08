ROCK SPRINGS—People will have several opportunities to adopt a wild horse at the Bureau of Land Management's wild horse holding facility in Rock Springs in the months ahead.
The first wild horse adoption event is scheduled Jan. 17-18. Gates will open at 9 a.m., load out begins at 1 p.m. and gates will close at 3:30 p.m. A selection of forty horses recently gathered from the Fifteen Mile Herd Management Area (HMA) will be available for adoption.
The horses presented during the adoption event are available on a first-come, first-served basis. Anyone wishing to adopt a wild horse must fill out an application, conform to the BLM's adoption requirements and have their application approved by the BLM. Staff specialists will be available to answer questions and assist with the adoption applications.
Additional adoption events are scheduled March 13-14 and April 24-25 at the Rock Springs facility.
BLM websites offer additional information about the Wild Horse and Burro Adoption Program, applications and online auction guidelines:
