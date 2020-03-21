SWEETWATER COUNTY — The Bureau of Land Management Rock Springs Field Office worked on a variety of projects in and around Sweetwater County during 2019, and continues to address public land issues including a proposed new solar energy project and potential changes in wild horse management.
BLM Rock Springs is processing a right-of way (ROW) grant application with the BLM proposing to construct, operate and maintain the proposed Raven Solar Energy Project in Sweetwater County. The project is a utility-scale solar energy generating facility of 66 megawatts (MW) to be located on approximately 400 acres of public land. BLM hosted a public meeting in February during the 45-day public comment period.
In 2019, as a result of delays in the Resource Management Plan (RMP) revision effort unrelated to wild horse management, the BLM decided to initiate a separate RMP amendment to address wild horse management issues on the herd management areas located on checkerboard lands. On January 31, 2020, the BLM released a draft Environmental Impact Statement that analyzes four potential alternatives for managing wild horses in this area. The BLM will be accepting public comments on this draft EIS through April 30, 2020. Public meetings were conducted on March 5, 2020, in Rock Springs and on March 11, 2020, in Rawlins.
2019 Rock Springs Resource Management Planning (RMP)
Work continues for the revised RMP that will provide direction for approximately 3.6 million acres of surface land and 3.5 million acres of mineral estate in portions of Lincoln, Sweetwater, Uinta, Sublette and Fremont counties in southwestern Wyoming. Due to some internal processing delays, the draft EIS has been delayed for several months. Public meetings will be scheduled once the draft EIS is published and the public will have a 90-day comment period. The final EIS and Record of Decision (ROD) will be completed once the public have an opportunity to comment on the draft EIS.
2019 Public Lands Education and Stewardship:
2020 Wild Horse Gather: The BLM is currently preparing an Environmental Assessment (EA) in preparation for conducting a wild horse gather for the Adobe Town, Great Divide Basin, Little Colorado, Salt Wells Creek and White Mountain herd management areas (HMAs). The BLM has determined that there are excess wild horses on these HMAs and plans to remove a total of 2,702 wild horses from these HMAs, in order to get the wild horse population back within their established appropriate management level (AML). The gather is tentatively planned to take place in the summer or fall of 2020.
National Public Lands Day: Six volunteers and 29 BLM employees of all ages participated in planting sagebrush seedlings in the Laney Rim wildfire burn area. The Laney Rim fire burned 13,200 acres in 2018, all within priority greater sage grouse habitat. In partnership with the ‘Sagebrush in Prisons’ program, the sage brush seedlings were cultivated by prisoners during 2019, resulting in ready to plant seedlings for the burned area. By planting sagebrush seedlings, the burned area will recover more quickly and provide a shrub component that will benefit grouse and other sage brush obligates.
Eagle Scout Project: BLM staff worked with an Eagle Scout candidate to complete the replacement of a wildlife guzzler located south of Rock Springs in the Fire Hole Canyon area. Wildlife guzzlers capture and store rainfall to provide water for wildlife.
Sweetwater County Frontier Days: BLM employees continued their annual assistance for the fourth- grade students from the area learning about life during the 1830s. BLM has helped with this event for 17 years now. It started as basic hide scraping booth and has, over the years, expanded to include a hide identification, mountain man station and the fur trade station, and frontier school. More than 500 local students participate annually.
Conservation Outdoor Recreation Education (CORE): The 2019 CORE project included 14 youth and three adult volunteers along with BLM staff members. The CORE crew spent five days completing needed maintenance at the various Wind River Front campgrounds. Projects included replacing and repairing wooden boundary bollards and fire rings and clearing the walkways leading to the camping site. This area also benefited from the BLM’s completion of the Sweetwater Campground Bridge replacement, providing better safety access for visitors.
Riparian and spring fencing: The BLM worked with the Wyoming Game and Fish Department to complete installation of fencing around riparian areas in the Currant Creek drainage, as well as several springs on Steamboat Mountain and in the Jack Creek drainage along the Wind River Front. The purpose of the fencing is to limit impacts from livestock and elk in an effort to improve habitat condition.
2019 Fluid Minerals Actions and Projects: 14 Approved Applications for Permit to Drill (APDs) (2017 had 20 approved); 676 Sundry Notices processed (on-lease oil/gas actions); eight APDs pending processing
North Dutch John: An Environmental Assessment was released for public review and comment in December 2018. Public comments were received in January 2019 and were addressed through an update of the analysis. A Decision Record is expected in 2020.
2019 Realty Actions and Projects: 29 new right of way authorizations; 44 renewals for rights of way; 10 amended rights of way actions; 18 assignments to new rights of way holders; 39 relinquishments of rights of way; and 94 right of way inspections.
2019 Solid Minerals Actions and Projects: Three on-lease actions; one mineral material (ie. sand and gravel) permit; and one sodium lease modification.
Big Dry Creek: This competitive sodium lease sale was processed between the Rock Springs and Kemmerer Field Offices. Three new leases were issued.
