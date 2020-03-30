KEMMERER — The Bureau of Land Management Kemmerer Field Office is seeking public comment on a proposed carbon dioxide disposal well and pipeline.
This proposal is associated with the Exxon Mobil Corporation's LaBarge Carbon Capture Phase 1 project. A CO2 pipeline would extend from the Shute Creek Plant to a well for permanent disposal of excess carbon dioxide in liquid form to a depth of approximately 18,000 feet. The estimated disposal volume per day is calculated to be 60 million square cubic feet a day.
The proposed well pad would be approximately 7.5 acres during construction and reduced to about 2 acres during the life of the well. The proposed pipeline would be around 9.1 miles long, with an alternative pipeline route length of 10.1 miles. Access to the well pad would use existing roads.
Preparation of an Environmental Assessment (EA) is planned for the project. This EA will analyze the potential effects of the disposal well and pipeline on the resources in the area of the project.
The two-week public scoping period will end April 6. The associated documents and maps are available for public review on the BLM ePlanning site: https://go.usa.gov/xdhc2. Public input on the issues, impacts and potential alternatives which could be addressed in the Environmental Assessment documents can be emailed to: blm_wy_kemmerer_wymail@blm.gov or mailed to: BLM Kemmerer Field Office; Attn: Kaisa McKenna, Project Lead; 430 North Highway 189; Kemmerer, Wyo.; 83101.
Those who include their address, phone number, email address or other personal information in comments and entire comments, including personal information, may be publicly available at any time. People may request that the BLM withhold personal information from public review, but it cannot be guaranteed. For more information, contact Kaisa Mckenna at (307) 828-4500.
