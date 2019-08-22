KEMMERER, Wyo. – Each year, The Bureau of Land Management (BLM) celebrates National Public Lands Day by coordinating and participating in hundreds of outdoor clean up and improvement projects across the country.
This vast volunteer effort was established in 1994, and helps connect people with the public land near their communities.
The Kemmerer Field Office (KFO) will celebrate National Public Lands Day on Saturday from 9 a.m. -1 p.m. Volunteers are invited to pitch in with installing a new sign and visitor sign-in box at the Nancy Hill and Alfred Corum historic grave sites. The location is approximately 20 miles northwest of the Kemmerer Field Office.
Participants will gather at the KFO parking lot at 9 a.m. for a short briefing. Volunteers can follow BLM trucks to the location. The sites can be accessed with a 4-wheel drive vehicle. Supplies and tools will be provided, however, work boots, sunscreen and appropriate clothing for hot weather are strongly recommended.
For more information on this project, contact Angela Beley at (307) 828-4508. For more information about BLM Wyoming, visit www.blm.gov/wyoming.
