RAWLINS — The Bureau of Land Management Rawlins Field Office plans to host a public meeting on the Continental Divide-Creston Natural Gas Development Project.
The third annual CD-C Natural Gas Development Project public meeting is scheduled from 4-6 p.m. on Feb. 25 at the BLM Rawlins Field Office, 1300 3rd St.
The project is estimated to produce approximately 12 trillion cubic feet of natural gas and 167 million barrels of condensate over a 30 to 40 year period with a combined value of about $50 billion. The estimated $6 billion in royalties produced from this project will be shared between the state of Wyoming and the federal government.
The BLM issued the final decision on the project in September 2016, electing the preferred alternative to allow infill within the existing Continental Divide/Wamsutter II and Creston/Blue Gap natural gas fields with nearly 9,000 additional wells. Total employment, including direct, indirect and induced employment, is projected to peak at approximately 4,000 jobs.
Possible discussion topics during the public meeting include ongoing development, reclamation activities, transportation, socioeconomics and other proposed items. Members of the public and other stakeholders are encouraged to attend to receive updates and ask questions about the project.
The Feb. 25 public meeting does not involve a new environmental impact statement (EIS). The annual meeting is required as part of the approved record of decision, which can be viewed at eplanning.blm.gov. For more information about the meeting, contact Nikki Maxwell at 307-352-0284.
