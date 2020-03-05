ROCK SPRINGS — The Bureau of Land Management High Desert District will host two wild horse adoption events in March and April.
People can come March 13-14 and April 24-25 to look over and adopt wild horses at the Rock Springs Wild Horse Holding Facility on Lionkol Road. Gates will open at 9 a.m., load out begins at 1 p.m. and gates will close at 3:30 p.m. each day. A selection of approximately forty horses gathered in October 2019 from the Fifteenmile Herd Management Area (HMA) will be offered at each event.
The animals are available on a first-come, first-served basis. Anyone wishing to adopt a wild horse must fill out an application, conform to the BLM's minimum adoption requirements and have their application approved by the BLM. Staff specialists will be available to answer questions and assist the public with adoption applications.
All horses at the facility are untrained and available through the Adoption Incentive Program (AIP), with qualified adopters paying a $25 adoption fee per animal. The BLM works to protect the health and welfare of wild horses and burros from the time they are on the range, during gathers and through the entire adoption process, according to a press release.
Adopters must be at least 18 years of age, have no prior violations of adoption regulations and provide their own vehicles or make their own arrangements to transport their horse(s) from the adoption facility. Adoption payments can be made in cash, check or money order. Halters will be put on the animals by BLM staff, but must be provided by the adopters.
Here are some websites with more information about BLM Wyoming, the Wild Horse and Burro Adoption Program, applications and online auction guidelines:
https://www.blm.gov/adoptahorse/
https://www.blm.gov/programs/wild-horse-and-burro/adoption-and-sales/how-to-adopt
Directions to the Rock Springs Wild Horse Holding Facility: from I-80 in Rock Springs, take the Elk Street exit #104 and go north one mile. Turn right (east) onto Lionkol Road and go approximately 1/2 mile.
