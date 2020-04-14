RAWLINS — The Bureau of Land Management Rawlins Field Office is asking for public input regarding a recent application for permit to drill on public land in the Monument Lake area.
The proposed project consists of the construction of one multi-well pad, an access road, a buried natural gas pipeline, water transport, three temporary surface water supply lines, and the drilling and production of two horizontal natural gas wells. The proposed wells would be drilled as new wells from fee surface into federal mineral ownership. The access road, pipeline and surface water lines are proposed to be constructed on federal and fee surface about 45 miles northwest of Rawlins. The area is located in Sweetwater County.
The project area and surface disturbance would be roughly 23 acres, with 3 acres on BLM managed lands. Project application details are available for public review at https://go.usa.gov/xvjbV. The 15-day public comment period is April 14 to April 29. Comments may be submitted by any of the following methods during that time:
— E-mail: blm_wy_rawlins_WYMail@blm.gov
— Fax: 307-328-4224
— Mail: BLM Rawlins Field Office Attn: Michael Korp, Project Lead, P.O. Box 2407, Rawlins, WY 82301
Those who include their address, phone number, email address or other personal information in comments, and entire comments, including personal information, may be publicly available at any time. People may request that the BLM withhold personal information from public review, but the BLM cannot guarantee it will to do so. For more information, contact Korp at 307-328-4257.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.