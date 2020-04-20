PINEDALE — Tuesday, April 21 marks the beginning of 30-day public comment periods for two environmental assessments by the Bureau of Land Management Pinedale Field Office.
One of the environmental assessments analyzes the authorization of new Special Recreation Permits (SRPs) within the Scab Creek Wilderness Study Area (WSA). It analyzes up to three new SRPs within the WSA for commercial and organized groups to provide services to the public. The preliminary environmental assessment and related documents can be found at https://go.usa.gov/xv362.
The other environment assessment addresses invasive vegetation management within the field office's administrative boundary. The purpose of the proposed project is to reduce the establishment and spread of invasive species by allowing treatments on a landscape scale and treatments within Wilderness Study Areas (WSA).
It used previous direction from Environmental Impact Statements (EIS) and EAs to specifically address lands managed by the Pinedale Field Office. The EA also analyzes the potential effects of vegetation treatments within the Lake Mountain and Scab Creek WSAs. The preliminary EA and related documents can be found at https://go.usa.gov/xv3Fr.
The 30-day public comment period for input on environmental assessment documents for the special recreation permits and the vegetation treatments ends May 21, 2020. Comments can be emailed to blm_wy_pinedale_wymail@blm.gov or mailed to: BLM Pinedale Field Office, Attn: Joel Klosterman, Project Lead, P.O. Box 768, Pinedale, Wyoming, 82941. For more information, contact Joel Klosterman at (307) 367-5300.
Those who include their address, phone number, email address or other personal information in comments, and entire comments, including personal information, may be publicly available at any time. People may request that the BLM withhold personal information from public review, but the BLM cannot guarantee it will do so.
