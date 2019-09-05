ROCK SPRINGS – Each year the Bureau of Land Management celebrates National Public Lands Day by coordinating and participating in hundreds of outdoor clean up and improvement projects across the country. This year, the Rock Springs Field Office will celebrate National Public Lands Day on Sept.28 by planting sagebrush seedlings in the Laney Rim Fire area, which was affected by a wildfire in August 2018.
The sagebrush seedlings were grown through a partnership with the Sagebrush in Prisons Project, a multistate restoration program which includes corrections centers nurseries in western states. Public Lands Day participants are invited to meet at the Rock Springs Field Office parking lot at 280 Highway 191 N. at 8 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 28.
From there the group will travel to the site of the 2018 fire to plant sagebrush seedlings which will help improve the habitat for sage grouse, big game and other wildlife dependent on it to thrive. Everything needed for the project will be provided to volunteers, including gloves and tools.
Appropriate clothing for hot weather, a hat and sunscreen are strongly recommended. Participants will be responsible for their own lunch and transportation to and from the project site, which is an approximately 45-minute drive. A high-clearance vehicle is strongly recommended.
For more details about the project, contact Gavin Lovell at 307-352-0246. For more information, visit www.blm.gov/wyoming.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.