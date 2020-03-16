SWEETWATER COUNTY – The Sweetwater County Library System board voted on Monday to close county libraries.
“Due to concerns over COVID-19 and for the safety and well-being of our community, the Sweetwater County Library System will close all facilities including the Community Fine Arts Center (CFAC) effective immediately. The libraries and the CFAC will be closed until further notice. All library programs and events will be canceled for the duration of this closure as well as all community meetings in all facilities,” a letter from the board stated.
“Fortunately, the library does not assess fines on any materials, and a wide variety of library services are available online. We will also continue to provide public WiFi 24/7 outside all of our locations. If you wish to return your materials during this closure, please utilize the outside book drops.”
“These circumstances are difficult for everyone in our community, and we appreciate your patience as we work through this together.”
For more information, go to www.sweetwaterlibraries.com.
