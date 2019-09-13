ROCK SPRINGS — Western Wyoming Community College took one step closer to handing out bachelor degrees in applied sciences to graduates. A simple endorsement vote from the Board of Trustees on Thursday night was all that was required for WWCC to next approach the Wyoming Community College Commission about adding the four-year degrees to its offerings.
Many more steps are required before they can start printing BAS diplomas, but college staff members are excited about the possibilities created by the Wyoming Legislature giving community colleges the option to develop these programs. Western is looking into BAS degrees in business management and industrial management for people interested in leadership positions.
Board President George Eckman said it’s important to go about things the right way and not rush in to be first.
WWCC President Kim Dale noted that Central Wyoming College and Laramie County Community College are a little further ahead in the process, and that Western can learn from them.
“It’s a benefit that we have two colleges about two months ahead of us,” she said.
Eckman was joined by Trustees Troy Archuleta, Regina Clark, Veronica Donaldson, Greg Erramouspe, and Kenneth Lorimer in voting for the statement of support. Trustee Shannon Honaker did not attend Thursday’s meeting
To be able to offer the degrees, WWCC has spent months reviewing existing classes, identifying new staff and classes that would need to be added, and making sure it has the staff and procedures ready to support the proposed programs. Next it will go before the college commission and hopefully start working with the Higher Learning Commission. If the programs are approved, WWCC hopes to start offering classes in fall 2020 or spring 2021. WWCC Dean of Academics Cliff Wittstruck previously told the board 2021 is more likely.
COMPENSATION STUDY
Trustees at the meeting unanimously voted to seek bids for a compensation study.
Preliminary research indicates it will costs about $30,000-$42,500 to evaluate 100 jobs or $45,000-$63,750 to evaluate 150 jobs, according to the meeting packet. The college would like to do a comprehensive study and look at about 122 positions, including administrative, professional, paraprofessional, as well as faculty rank. The goal is to see if Western offers competitive pay, especially when compared to comparable organizations and the community. The college last reviewed its compensation methodology in 2014-15.
Director of Human Resources Joy Adams said they expect the study will lead to improved staff retention, recruitment and satisfaction.
Eckman said the board promised to conduct this study. The board has tabled a decision on horizontal advancement pending the results of the study.
The board president encouraged faculty members to participate in the study so they have plenty of information to learn what is possible and what is acceptable.
OTHER BUSINESS
— At the workshop before the regular meeting, trustees welcomed new staff members to the college.
— The college board decided to offer insurance benefits to those who volunteer to retire early. Under the proposal, WWCC would provide $7,797 annually, or 80% of the current’s years insurance benefit. The college offered the same percentage last school year.
Vice President for Administrative Services Burt Reynolds said 21 workers are eligible for early retirement, which is consistent with past years. He said there were 18 eligible last year with four accepting early retirement and 26 eligible the year before with five volunteering to retire.
— Trustees also voted to restore and increase funding peer tutor support, which was accidentally left out of the budget. Earlier in the meeting, staff noted how tutoring numbers are increasing across the board.
Dr. Stacie Lynch-Newberg, one of the co-directors of the Learning Center and Developmental Studies, said their tutors are highly trained and in demand once they leave Western.
“Our tutors go on and do great and wonderful things and act as great ambassadors,” she said. “We definitely need that money back, and a little bit more, please.”
A motion to make the payment retroactive to the start of the semester also passed.
“They deserve it and they’re students helping other students,” Eckman said.
— The meeting ended with an executive session to discuss Dr. Dale’s annual performance goals.
