ROCK SPRINGS — Sweetwater County School District No. 1 released a letter penned by its board of trustees addressing online remarks.
Chairwoman Carol Jelaco and Trustees Max Mickelson, Stephanie Thompson, George Reedy, John Bettolo, Lenny Hay and Matthew Jackman signed the statement that Jelaco read to the public at their July 17 meeting.
"We write to condemn the vitriolic and personal attacks against district personnel," the letter states. "Policies enacted by your board are ultimately the responsibility of your board. Attacking employees of our district over items presented to your board will not be tolerated or condoned.
"We call on our fellow community members to express their concerns and feedback to their board in an appropriate manner at our meetings. This is and remains the most effective way to communicate with your board. Contacting individual members is always appreciated but is simply less effective than communicating with your entire board. If you desire your feedback to be effective, please attend our meetings and express yourself at them."
The board goes on to say that it wants to assure residents that social media is not and will not be its primary way of communicating with the public.
"We welcome public comment that is courteous and focused on issues not personnel," according to the letter. "Concerns about individual employees are to be addressed following policy KLD on our district website."
The district website is www.sweetwater1.org.
