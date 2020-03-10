ROCK SPRINGS — An Alternative Schedule Task Force has been working on scheduling options that will lead to an increase in student achievement in Sweetwater County School District No. 1.
The Sweetwater No. 1 Board of Trustees hosted a public meeting Monday evening to receive an update on the task force and to give people, including board members, an opportunity to ask questions and comment.
Nicole Bolton, human resource director for the school district, presented the update. She and Superintendent Kelly McGovern serve as facilitators on the task force. Bolton said the committee has been problem-solving through the process to find the best schedule to fit in the things that Sweetwater No. 1 needs to increase student achievement. The committee is in the initial stages of developing a proposed plan.
Other task force members include Stephanie Thompson and Max Mickelson as board of trustees representatives, directors representing departments, principals representing classification and levels of schools, Head Start representation, classified staff representation, certified staff representation, five parents, four community and business representatives, and four to six students.
Bolton said that neither she nor McGovern have offered their input to the task force committee. That way, she said it is clear that the two administration members are not driving the ideas brought forth. The committee has worked from scratch to come up with options.
"Four-day week didn't come out of my mouth," Bolton said. "People are jumping to conclusions."
Bolton stressed that the task force is looking at schedules, not calendars, and that it is not a four-day week committee. She said that while a four-day schedule could be one consideration, there are other options as well, and the task force is not focused on a four-day week.
As task force work progresses, updates will be given along with opportunities to comment, according to a district press release. The committee's final proposal will not be a detailed, laid-out plan, Bolton said. It will be more of a "shell" of what an alternative schedule will look like.
The committee will make an alternative schedule suggestion to be approved by the Sweetwater No. 1 board as well as the Wyoming Department of Education. Proposals must be submitted to the state by May 1, Bolton said. Based on the board’s decision, the calendar committee would then set hours and dates.
COMMITTEE CONSIDERATIONS
In its purpose of increasing student achievement, the task force is looking at schedules that can assist in providing quality instruction. This includes recruiting and retaining high-quality candidates, building in time for teachers to receive professional development while limiting their time away from the classroom, and providing collaboration time for instructors and principals.
The proposed schedule will look different from a traditional schedule, according to Bolton's presentation. It will potentially adjust how a school day looks, the number of instructional days and/or hours are provided, and how teacher contract days are utilized.
"If we could fit it into what we are currently doing, we would," Bolton said.
The process is designed to allow plenty of time for adjustment and preparation. If a change is proposed, the school district will have a year to work with parents, community members and businesses to address concerns and solve problems.
The task force has already created some scheduling options and will continue to work through them and consider other ideas. Feedback opportunities will be provided to school staff, students, parents and community members in the form of meetings, surveys and public forums.
QUESTIONS AND COMMENTS
Several people at Monday's session asked questions and commented on alternative schedules and the task force.
McGovern said questions that have been asked of her about an alternative schedule include such things as "Why again?", what are the board's purpose and vision, guidelines and avenues to reach the board, and what the board would like as far as community input and student involvement.
Trustee Thompson expressed appreciation to those serving on the committee, several of whom were in attendance. She said they have done a lot of hard work involving many hours while looking at a number of different options and weighing data. She said the task force has the opportunity to come up with a solution that works for this community.
"It's a very important, tough task, and they've been diving right into it with a purpose," Thompson said.
Trustee Matt Jackman asked about using a rubric to help community members rate options. Bolton said the committee has used a rubric as a starting point to help figure things out, and does plan to have and use a rubric going forward.
Carol Jelaco, board chairwoman, reiterated that all options need to be on the table. She and one other person referred to schools in Jackson and Sheridan that are high performing and found a way to meet five days a week. Bolton noted that the model that works for Jackson and Sheridan might not work here for several reasons. Those districts have different populations and don't face the same challenges as Sweetwater No. 1 such as shift work and low Socio-Economic Status (SES) scores. Bolton said the task force knows our community and is building a schedule proposal around its needs.
Trustee John Bettolo said it is very important to have a year in between a solution and its implementation.
Ashley Wells, a substitute teacher in the district, thanked the task force for taking into consideration the need to find a schedule that will allow teachers to be in the classroom more. She is the parent of a first-grader and a seventh-grader, and said that her seventh-grade student struggles with having substitutes.
Two people who came forward spoke of students who would be willing to offer child care services in the event that a four-day school week is ever implemented.
BACKGROUND
Sweetwater No. 1 has been considering the option of an alternative schedule for several years, usually in the form of a four-day school week. A proposed calendar with a four-day school week for 2019-20 and 2020-21 was voted down by the Sweetwater No. 1 Board of Trustees in April 2019 on a 4-3 vote.
During a workshop in December 2019, the school board discussed the creation of a new task force, separate from the calendar committee, to research schedules and make a suggestion to the board. Stakeholders stressed the importance of giving teachers and the community more input and more time to make adjustments, according to a Dec. 10, 2019 story in the Rocket Miner.
