ROCK SPRINGS — Sweetwater School District No. 1 board members chose officers for 2020 at Tuesday’s meeting and heard a report about upcoming plans for district facilities.
Current Chairwoman Carol Jelaco will serve in the same position for 2020. The vote for chairman was between Jelaco and Lenny Hay. Hay was nominated by George Reedy. Jelaco won a roll call vote 4-3 to retain her position. Those who voted for Jelaco included John Bettolo, Matthew Jackman, Max Mickelson and Jelaco. Those voting for Hay were Stephanie Thompson, George Reedy and Hay.
Bettolo requested not to be named vice chairman again for 2020 due to personal reasons. Mickelson nominated Thompson to be vice chairman. She won with a unanimous vote. Mickelson will continue to serve as clerk, and Jackman will again be treasurer in 2020 after unanimous approval.
Following the reorganization, director of facilities Daniel Selleroli presented the facility plan review for 2020-21 to the board. Some of the larger projects discussed include a track and field replacement at Rock Springs High School, construction of a satellite high school, demolition of Lincoln Elementary School and a major renovation of the old Washington Elementary School building that now houses the Head Start program.
RSHS track and field replacement: A geotechnical report has been done on the track and field. The next step is to meet with the recreation board about options going forward. The estimated cost listed in the facility plan is $2.7 million. It will be funded jointly by the recreation board and the school district.
Bettolo questioned whether an expensive new track and field should be installed that could outlast the high school building. Jelaco said that it is her understanding that the issue would be initiated by the recreation board.
Satellite high school: The Wyoming House of Representatives approved funding for the satellite school during the last legislative session. The project is expected to go out to bid Dec. 13. A tentative construction timeline shows the satellite school being completed in July of 2021.
Lincoln Elementary School demolition: After over two years of discussions, the board voted in June to tear down the building. Selleroli said it is anticipated that funding for the project will be approved by the Legislature as part of its capital construction budget. After funding approval, the project will likely be scheduled for the spring or summer of 2020. Jelaco asked Selleroli to keep the board informed so that an event could be planned for the community to say goodbye to the building.
Head Start renovation: Selleroli said he heard from Craig Rood of Ciner saying that the company plans to provide grant money for the project. The facility plan estimates the total cost at $4.2 million. Much of the funding will come from grants and other state, federal and major maintenance money. A request for proposal (RFP) was sent out using a scoring matrix and Amundsen Associates out of Casper was selected as the architect. One goal of the renovation is to make the building compliant with the Americans with Disabilities Act.
