SWEETWATER COUNTY — Advertising efforts by the Sweetwater County Joint Travel and Tourism Board generated $5.4 million in 2019 visitor spending in the county, and the group has several ideas to keep the momentum going.
SWCTT Executive Director Jenissa Meredith has been attending local meetings in February to provide an overview of the Sweetwater County Travel and Tourism 2019 annual report as well upcoming projects. She has addressed the Rock Springs and Green River city councils as well as the Sweetwater County Commission.
“Individuals that visited Sweetwater County, after seeing an advertisement placed by the SWCTT board and requesting a travel guide, spent $5.4 million here in 2019," Meredith said in a press release.
That money went into the cash registers of county businesses and was made possible by the 4% local option lodging tax, she said. That tax is administered by the Travel and Tourism Board.
“With the current changes in the local and statewide energy sector, tourism is more important than ever, and we take our mission of growing the visitor economy very seriously,” Meredith said.
The Travel and Tourism board admits that Sweetwater County isn't often a destination stop. More than 63% of leisure visitors to Sweetwater County are on their way to Yellowstone and Grand Teton national parks. Still, Meredith said that Sweetwater County offers a variety of amenities and attractions to entertain and engage visitors to the area on their way there. Top visitor activities include wildlife viewing, self-guided driving tours, and visiting museums and historic sites.
“We know that we are not always the final destination for visitors, but we are a valuable component to the overall road trip around the great state of Wyoming,” Meredith said.
COMING UP
Upcoming plans by the Travel and Tourism Board include a Flaming Gorge tour, strategic planning, a social media campaign, and a customer service training program.
The Flaming Gorge National Recreation Area is one of the most popular and dependable tourism assets in Sweetwater County, so SWCTT is working to offer a tour around Flaming Gorge in the summer of 2020. The tour can draw additional visitors to the area and extend the stay of those traveling through this region on their way to the national parks, according to Meredith.
The plan is to take a 55-passenger motorcoach around the Flaming Gorge and hire a tour guide to share information and enhance the trip on Thursdays and Fridays in June, July and August. Originally, the focus will be on encouraging local residents to take the tour so that they can be advocates and help sell the experience in the future, Meredith told Sweetwater County commissioners. The board will rent the bus, hire the guide and sell tickets at $39 each.
The national program DestinationNEXT will be used by the tourism board to help members plans for the future. First, community leaders and travel partners are invited to take a survey about what the board is doing right in the world of Sweetwater County tourism as well as identify challenges and opportunities.
Surveys will be accepted until March 13 and are available online at: www.surveygizmo.com/s3/5440292/DestinationNEXT-Sweetwater-County. Once the surveys are collected, the information will be used in a strategic planning session scheduled March 31.
A local social media campaign, #LifeisSweetwater, will highlight the reasons that Sweetwater County is a great place to live. Locals can sell our area even better than advertising campaigns, Meredith said. SWCTTB hopes areas residents will share their positive local experiences on social media using the hashtag.
In the fall, Travel and Tourism will implement the Certified Tourism Ambassador Program. It will be a customer service training program where front-line staff in the hospitatility industry as well as residents can take the training so that "we're all speaking from the same voice about why this area is great," Meredith told commissioners. It is a four-hour training session that costs $49. Participants will receive a certificate upon completion, and annual recertification is recommended.
