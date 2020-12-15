ROCK SPRINGS – A missing boy has been found following an Amber Alert, observant law enforcement and timely car trouble.
Around 10:14 p.m. Dec. 11, the Wyoming Highway Patrol was notified of an Amber Alert after a 10-year-old child was abducted from the area of Idaho Falls, Idaho. Law enforcement was told the suspect vehicle involved in the incident was possibly headed toward Pueblo, Colorado.
Around 7:08 a.m. Dec. 12, a Wyoming Highway Patrol (WHP) trooper was notified of a broken-down vehicle in the road around milepost 32 on Wyoming 430 south of Rock Springs. The trooper located the vehicle and realized it was similar to the one described in the Amber Alert. The trooper spoke with the driver and received inconsistent and vague responses. The driver also initially told the trooper he was alone in the vehicle, according to a press release. The trooper detained the driver and again inquired if the female suspect from the Amber Alert was inside the car. The driver allegedly admitted the female and the juvenile were both in the vehicle. All occupants were asked to exit, and the juvenile from the Amber Alert was found unharmed.
The Idaho Falls Police Department identified the boy as Derek Jesus Abitia Rodriguez, who was traveling with his non-custodial mother, Gabriella Rodriguez, who allegedly took the him without permission.
The trooper later discovered misdemeanor amounts of marijuana and methamphetamine inside the vehicle. The child was released to the Wyoming Department of Family Services.
The driver, Eugene A. Trujillo, and Rodriguez were arrested. Trujillo has been charged with alleged kidnapping, interference with custody, accessory before the fact, and child endangerment with methamphetamine. Rodriguez has been charged with alleged kidnapping, interference with custody, child endangerment with methamphetamine, and two counts of third offense possession of a controlled substance.
The incident is still under investigation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.