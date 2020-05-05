Nia Personette, from left, provides violin and harmonies for The Annie Oakley, an indie folk band fronted by identical twin sisters Jo and Sophia Babb. The group performed at Bank Court in downtown Rock Springs for the Brown Bag Concert series in August of 2019.

The concert series will move from Bank Court to the grassy corner on the northeast side of the Sweetwater County Health & Human Services building at 333 Broadway St. due to renovations of the First Security Bank building.