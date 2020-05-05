08-10-19 Brown Bag Concert The Annie Oakley (Copy)
Nia Personette, from left, provides violin and harmonies for The Annie Oakley, an indie folk band fronted by identical twin sisters Jo and Sophia Babb. The group performed at Bank Court in downtown Rock Springs for the Brown Bag Concert series in August of 2019.

The concert series will move from Bank Court to the grassy corner on the northeast side of the Sweetwater County Health & Human Services building at 333 Broadway St. due to renovations of the First Security Bank building.

 Rocket-Miner Photo/Hannah Romero

ROCK SPRINGS — Due to renovation work on the First Security Bank building, the 2020 Brown Bag Concert Series will move to the grassy area on the northeast side of the Sweetwater County Health & Human Services building at 333 Broadway St. in Rock Springs.

At its meeting Tuesday, the Sweetwater County Commission approved a memorandum of understanding with the city of Rock Springs for the use of the grassy corner next to the county-owned building.

The concert series is scheduled to begin June 2 with a performance from noon to 1:30 p.m. each Tuesday through August 25.

In the past, musicians performed in Bank Court for the Brown Bag Series. This summer, though, that area will be occupied for renovation work to the adjacent historic First Security Bank building.

In March, the Rock Springs City Council accepted a $2,917,701 Business Ready Community Grant from the Wyoming Business Council for phase one of the renovation of the First Security Bank Building. Council members also approved a $245,067 agreement with Myers Anderson Architects PLLC for the first phase of the project, which is meant to stabilize and secure the building.

