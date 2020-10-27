Devon Brubaker, the Director of Southwest Wyoming Regional Airport, was elected as the Secretary/Treasurer of the Northwest Chapter of the American Association of Airport Executives (AAAE) for 2020-2021.
Brubaker was one of five leaders elected by the NWAAAE Chapter membership during the annual meeting, which was held virtually on Oct. 23.
Founded in 1971, NWAAAE is an affiliate of AAAE, the world's largest professional organization representing the men and women who work at commercial and general aviation airports.
Brian Sprenger, A.A.E., Airport Director of the Bozeman Yellowstone International Airport in Montana, was elected as President of NWAAAE during the annual meeting. Sprenger succeeds Rebecca Hupp, A.A.E., Airport Director at the Boise Airport in Idaho, who became Immediate Past President.
Other new Chapter leaders elected during the meeting were First Vice-President Ryan Sheehan, A.A.E., Director of Operations and Maintenance of Spokane International Airport in Washington; and Second Vice-President Chris Pomeroy, Airport Manager of Friedman Memorial Airport in Idaho.
Members of the NW Chapter AAAE Board of Directors are Casey Boatman, C.M.,
Manager of Properties and Contracts of Spokane International Airport in Washington; Cuyler Green, A.A.E., Vice President Operations of Fort McMurray Airport Authority in Alberta, Canada; Andrew Martz, C.M., Assistant Airport Director of Eugene Airport in Oregon; Melissa Osborn, A.A.E., Alaska
Aviation Manager for DOWL; Rich Stehmeier, C.M., Airport Manager of St. George Regional Airport in Utah; Fabien Vivier, A.A.E., Senior Airport Planner of Denver International Airport; and Jeremy Worrall, A.A.A./A.C.E., Statewide Airport Operations Superintendent of State of Alaska DOT.
