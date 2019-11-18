ROCK SPRINGS — Wyoming Game and Fish Department Rock Springs Game Warden Andy Roosa is seeking information on a mule deer buck that was illegally killed near Superior.
Roosa is hoping to receive a tip from the public -- someone who might have been in the area and saw something -- after the animal was discovered over the weekend, approximately 2 miles east of Superior, off County Road 18.
"The head and antlers were removed and all edible portions of the deer were left to waste," Roosa said. "I believe the deer might have been shot around Nov. 14 or 15."
Anyone with information on this or any other wildlife violation may call the Stop Poaching Hotline at 1-877-WGFD-TIP (1-877-943-3847) or 1-307-777-4330 for out-of-state calls. Tips may be reported online at wgfd.wyo.gov, directly to Roosa at 307-350-4204 or by calling the Green River Game and Fish Office at-1-307-875-3223. Poaching information may also be texted; text keyword WGFD a message to TIP411 (847-411). Individuals submitting information leading to a conviction can be eligible for a reward through the Wyoming Wildlife Protector's Association.
