ROCK SPRINGS – Western Wyoming Community College began to navigate current financial challenges during a special meeting Monday when roughly $875,000 in cuts were made to the 2020-21 fiscal budget. In addition to eliminating open positions and reducing financial contributions to staff, the Board of Trustees approved changes to programs offered at the college, which will mean the creation of new degrees and closure or hiatus of others.
When presenting multiple scenarios for the board, which ranged from doing nothing and relying on reserves to cover the difference to further cuts to staff contributions than recommended, Vice President for Administrative Services Burt Reynolds said the administration’s intent was to provide flexibility. More could be cut at this stage, he said, but they didn’t want to do much before more financial information is available.
No job cuts were announced of current staff on Monday, though 10 open positions were cut to save about $582,000. The college will no longer seek to fill the vacant positions of a student success advisor effective Dec. 11, custodian, PC support technician, facility use/purchasing office assistant, workforce services office assistant, costume designer, history faculty, chemistry faculty, music faculty or biology/natural science faculty.
The board also followed the recommendation from the college president’s cabinet to delay the awarding of $200,000 in salary adjustments. The board earmarked the amount in the spring and were waiting for the results of a compensation study. The study has not been completed, but the board and administration said they hoped to make the adjustments in the next fiscal year.
In addition, the college will save $120,000 by reducing its contribution to employee retirement by 2%, effective Jan. 1, 2021.
To save $31,050, Western will reduce the annual stipend for health insurance. The college stipend will decrease $300 from $3,000 to $2,700, effective Jan. 1. College President Kim Dale said single coverage normally costs an employee $2,400, and they want to say the institution covers that cost, and if a family wants more, it can pay the additional cost.
When all these changes are made, the college’s general fund is projected to be up $2,571.72 at the end of the current fiscal year, and it is anticipated they would still have to make up $2,411,650.07 in the 2021-22 fiscal year. The latter amount includes an anticipated 10% or about $1.7 million decrease in state funding. In making these projections, Reynolds kept the same amount of local and state appropriations and student tuition and fees as last year. He admitted those numbers could change for the better or worse.
CHANGES TO DEGREE PROGRAMS
The college board also approved changes to degree programs. Most will remain unchanged, though three programs will be put on hiatus and four closed. The college leadership stressed that just because they will no longer offer these degrees, it doesn’t mean the classes won’t be available.
Dr. Cliff Wittstruck, vice president for student learning and chief academic officer, explained that they reviewed programs based on factors including their net revenue, cost of degrees, and number of graduates. They placed an emphasis on programs involving high wages, high skills, and high demand.
The rubric developed by staff also looked at class numbers, which meant a course could score high on the rubric but be put on notice to improve numbers if enrollment was low. Wittstruck said their goal was to have at least 12 students enrolled in a program in the fall semester. He said it takes about eight students for the program to break even financially, and they wanted extra in case some did not earn their degree.
In some cases, new degrees were created by consolidating existing degrees.
After the meeting, he explained the new degree programs will be offered, effective the fall 2021 semester.
“Students that are currently in programs that are scheduled to be closed will have the opportunity to finish their degrees through various teach-out options,” he said.
