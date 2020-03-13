SWEETWATER COUNTY — Local health professionals are encouraging the public to stay calm, be informed, and take precautions in response to COVID-19. One of these precautions is calling ahead before showing up at the hospital if you feel sick.
Several local doctors gave a presentation on the coronavirus at the Rock Springs Chamber of CommercelLuncheon on Monday, March 9. The Rock Springs Rotary Club also met at Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County on Tuesday, March 10, where doctors from the hospital gave a presentation and discussion on COVID-19. At both meetings, doctors shared facts about the virus, updates on how local health professionals are prepared to deal with it, and tips on how everyone can respond to the situation.
Several of the doctors shared their belief that COVID-19 would make its way to Wyoming soon — a prediction that quickly came true when the first case was confirmed in Sheridan on Wednesday. Even so, they stressed that our local health professionals and resources are prepared and equipped to handle the virus, and they gave insight and tips on what everyone can do to help.
One of the most emphasized points at both meetings was the importance of calling ahead before going to the hospital. As much as local health professionals want to help those who are sick, they want to be careful about how the cases are handled in order to prevent the virus from spreading even further.
Memorial Hospital encourages people who feel sick to reach out to their primary care providers first and then reach out to the hospital at 307-522-8523.
Calling in can help doctors determine whether or not patients have COVID-19 and whether they will need testing. Dr. Cielette Karn explained at the Chamber luncheon that testing for COVID-19 is limited and can’t be done inside of Sweetwater County yet, so tests have to be sent to Cheyenne for conclusive results. Sweetwater County Health Officer Jean Stachon explained that the first step for local people who are sick is doing tests to rule out other illnesses like normal colds and flus.
Dr. Crystal Hamblin explained at the Rotary Club meeting that patients calling ahead will help doctors know what steps to take. By conducting a “telephone triage” and going through questions, doctors will be able to determine what tests need to be done and what help a patient needs. Doing this over the phone helps prevent a patient from coming to the hospital and spreading the virus among other patients whose immune systems are compromised.
COVID-19 doesn’t have a cure or vaccination, and likely won’t for another year, Dr. Stachon explained. Because the virus itself can’t be treated, doctors will only be able to treat the symptoms, as they would with a common cold, so going to the hospital won’t necessarily help you recover if you have the coronavirus.
However, the hospital is prepared to help patients who do have COVID-19. Dr. Noreen Hove confirmed that Memorial Hospital does have negative pressure isolation rooms, which the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has recommended for patients with coronavirus. Dr. Hove also explained that local COVID-19 patients will be kept at Memorial Hospital rather than sent somewhere else, because bigger hospitals, like those in Salt Lake City, will likely already be full. She also noted that communities like Pinedale will have to send their patients to Sweetwater County.
At both the Chamber luncheon and the Rotary Club meeting, doctors gave more details about the virus and continued to stress the importance of people practicing good hygiene to limit its spread.
Dr. Hove explained that COVID-19 is a droplet disease that can travel up to six feet, and she shared that this new strain of coronavirus was confirmed to have come from bats. Dr. Lionberger noted that the COVID-19 virus can live on surfaces, but can be killed with several products including Lysol wipes.
All of the doctors stressed that washing hands properly, avoiding touching your face, and cleaning frequently touched surfaces are important steps in keeping the virus from spreading.
Speaking to an audience full of business owners at the luncheon, Dr. Stachon encouraged them to help stop the spread of the virus by allowing and encouraging their employees to stay home when they’re sick. Dr. Lionberger added that businesses should find ways to prepare for the possibility of employees not being able to come in to work.
Health professionals who presented at the Chamber of Commerce luncheon included Drs. Stachon, Lionberger and Karn.
Memorial Hospital staff members who spoke to the Rotary Club included Infection Prevention, Risk, Compliance & Employee Health Director Hove; Chief Nursing Officer Kristy Nielson; Cardiopulmonary Services Director Hamblin; Dialysis Director Nicole Halstead; and Women's Health Director Megan Jacobsen.
