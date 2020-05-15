CHEYENNE – Election season is officially underway in Wyoming, and anyone planning to run for office – except school and community college boards – has until May 29 to officially declare their candidacy.
While many local incumbents and newcomers have already announced their campaigns, the beginning of Wyoming's filing period today marks the official start to the 2020 election season. The state’s primary, slated for Aug. 18, will continue as scheduled, though the Wyoming Secretary of State’s office is preparing for an increase in absentee voting due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Secretary of State Ed Buchanan, during a press conference with Gov. Mark Gordon Wednesday afternoon, said his office would be sending out an information pamphlet to registered voters that outlines options for casting their ballot.
"This educational pamphlet, this mailer is not part of sending everyone a ballot,” Buchanan said. "We are simply sending a reminder to everyone that if they so choose, they may request an absentee ballot."
Buchanan said his office wanted to highlight the option for those who may not feel safe going to the polls in person this year. Absentee ballots must be requested through local county clerk’s offices.
Buchanan was confident his office will be able to strike a balance in holding elections that are safe with regards to both public health and security.
“Our goal is to have elections as normal as possible while maintaining the safety of our poll workers, our county clerks, their staff and, of course, our Wyoming citizens,” he added.
Meanwhile, county clerks in charge of running the elections are busy preparing for the August primary.
Local polling officials will also gain a boost through $3 million in federal funding that Buchanan's office can use to address any needs caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.
While the August election may look slightly different, other states offer encouraging signs that voting from home can work. Nebraska, for example, saw a record-shattering number of absentee ballots cast during its primary election Tuesday.
