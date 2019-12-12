Participants in the University of Wyoming sponsored “Live Local, Work Local” program include, front from left, UW students Aurora Noe and Bryley Van Doren, UW College of Business Internships and Online Programs coordinator Jennie Hedrick, Christopher Kingwill, and Robert Millar; and back, Tiffany Prather, Todd Muller, Kody Thomas, Hunter Lee and UW College of Engineering and Applied Science project coordinator Tyler Grabner.