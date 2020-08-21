ROCK SPRINGS -- The 2020 Wyoming Cattle Industry Convention and Trade Show will run Aug. 24-26 in the Exhibit Hall at the Sweetwater County Events Complex in Rock Springs.
The convention theme, “Providing Stability in a Time of Crisis,” will focus on a variety of topics affecting the cattle industry this year and how WSGA is working through these uncertain times. The convention will provide educational opportunities for attendees and local community members to improve their ranching operations, according to a press release. Hosted by the Wyoming Stock Growers Association (WSGA), the annual convention is open to members, non-members, guests and media.
“Following a postponement of over two months due to the COVID-19 pandemic, WSGA is pleased to host an event that will feature current information from several keynote speakers as well as the opportunity to consider important policy matters,” WSGA Executive Vice President Jim Magagna said.
“There will be an opportunity for our members and supporters to experience the important personal communication that has been challenging over the past several months while observing appropriate protective health protocols.”
Highlights of the upcoming convention include:
Aug. 24: Guidance on participation in the array of state and federal financial assistance programs (open to the public)
Aug. 25: Hear from agriculture industry leaders on several current topics. The evening will feature Gov. Mark Gordon and first lady Jennie Gordon.
Aug. 26: Hear from Aurelia Skipwith, director of the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, and watch the awards luncheon recognizing Wyoming’s agriculture industry leaders.
The tentative agenda can be found at www.wysga.org, along with registration information, trade show applications and sponsorship opportunities.
For additional information, contact the WSGA office at 307-638-3942 or info@wysga.org.
ABOUT THE ASSOCIATION
Since 1872, the Wyoming Stock Growers Association has served the livestock business and families of Wyoming by protecting their economic, legislative, regulatory, judicial, environmental, custom and cultural interests. We promote the role of the cattle industry in resource stewardship, animal care and the production of high-quality, safe and nutritious beef.
