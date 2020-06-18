GREEN RIVER — A Rock Springs man charged with attempted second-degree murder pleaded not guilty Thursday afternoon.
Alexander Cave, 27, entered his plea before Judge Suzannah Robinson during a video arraignment in Sweetwater County District Court. A jury trial in the case is set for November 2, 2020.
Cave was arrested Jan. 29, 2020 for the stabbing of Rafael Magana, 26, at the 900 block of Walnut Street in Rock Springs. The incident was reported to the Rock Springs Police Department when Magana sought medical attention at the Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County.
Bond is continued at $250,000 cash or surety. Cave remains in custody at the Sweetwater County Detention Center.
