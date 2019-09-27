ROCK SPRINGS — Drivers don’t have to spend extra time looking for compatible stations for their electric cars as universal chargers await visitors to downtown Rock Springs. They can now power up for free while checking out local sights and businesses.
There’s space for two vehicles to charge at a time at Main Street stations located about halfway between the Coal Train Coffee Depot and the Rock Springs Main Street/Urban Renewal Agency Office. Rock Spring Main Street/Urban Renewal Agency Manager Chad Banks said the idea behind offering a station downtown is twofold.
“They’re the only universal charging stations in Sweetwater County. Most drivers find them using several apps and/or Google, where they’re both listed,” he said.
“As vehicles are charging, we hope guests will stroll around downtown, enjoy our community, grab a bite to eat, etc.”
Banks said charging stations have been on their list for a few years, but the final push came from Rock Springs Councilman David Halter.
“I originally proposed having an electric vehicle charging station in the downtown about a year ago,” Halter said. “As an owner of a Tesla myself, I have experienced first hand how EV chargers can help the local economy. The idea was mine, but it was the city’s staff that did most of the work. Compared to many of the city’s projects, the cost to install an electric vehicle charging station was very minor.”
ENERGIZING THE COMMUNITY
“The impact will be small at first, but it does bring additional traffic into downtown. Most users of the charging station will be from out of town looking for something to do. Since the electricity is free, that is an incentive for visitors to go downtown and shop at the small businesses,” Halter said.
The councilman explained some differences between the downtown stations and Rock Springs chargers found at the White Mountain Mall and Outlaw Inn, which are Tesla-specific chargers. Other vehicles, like Nissan and Chevy cannot use them, according to Halter. The ones downtown can be used by everybody.
“The other difference is, the chargers at the mall are superchargers. Tesla owners usually only spend about 30 minutes to charge at that location. The charging station downtown is a Level 2 charger, meaning that it is a slower charger, but an EV can get about 50-60 miles of range in a couple of hours. Hopefully, they are spending money in the downtown while charging,” he said.
The stations have already attracted attention and users.
“EV owners use websites and apps like PlugShare.com to locate charging stations and plan their trips. When they find a charger using the app, they can ‘check in’ and leave feedback about the location. While we may never know how many people use the chargers exactly, the feedback on the app is useful,” Halter said.
ADDING MORE POWER
City staff said there weren’t many obstacles to adding the stations.
Banks said, “We had budgeted funds in the last budget (not the current one), but the pricing came in substantially more than we planned for. As such, we weren’t sure it was going to happen. However, the city engineering and operations department was able to do the project this budget year in house, which saved a great deal.”
The charging station was put into operation Aug. 30.
“The cost of running the charger is mostly just the cost of the electricity. It brings people downtown, and it shows that our city can be progressive,” Halter said.
Paul D. Kauchich, the director of Engineering/Operations and Public Services in Rock Springs, said the city has spent $5,500 on materials and electrician services. City workers removed the concrete and installed the pedestal base for the charging station. He noted no regular maintenance is required.
Halter said they received permission from Union Pacific to install them since they are on the city’s leased property from UP.
“The other challenge was gauging how much the charging station would be used. There were many options out there for the charging station. Do we install one that we could charge for its use, but spend nearly $15,000 to do so? Or do we spend much less, and just provide the electricity for free?” Halter said. “We chose to provide the electricity for free and ask for donations to the URA (on a sign to be installed at a later date). The nice thing about going with the free option is, if it gets used quite a bit, we can always upgrade the unit to one with a credit card reader and charge for its use. The electrical infrastructure is already in place.”
Kauchich said the stations are monitored separately, so if they get extensive use and the costs become substantial, a card reader can be added. He said the cost to maintain is really minimal.
“The city will track the usage over time. This is done by metering the power usage specifically for the charging station,” Kauchich said.
DRIVING TOWARD THE FUTURE
“Electric cars are becoming increasingly more popular, and contrary to what people may say in Sweetwater County, they are becoming popular here as well,” Halter said. “I was the first person to register a Tesla vehicle in Sweetwater County in July 2018. As of today, I know there are at least eight Tesla owners in our county, and dozens more in neighboring counties. Nationwide, sales of EVs increased 40% in 2018.”
When asked if he thinks the city will offer mark charging stations, the councilman said he’s not sure.
“While I think this was a worthwhile project, I would like to see other businesses in Rock Springs offer their own EV charging stations. We’ll see how well this charging station works out over the coming year,” Halter said.
