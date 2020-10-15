ROCK SPRINGS — The Rock Springs Police Department (RSPD) is investigating a vehicle vs pedestrian accident in which a 7-year-old female suffered injuries.
On October 13 at approximately 6 p.m., officers from the RSPD were dispatched to the area of A Street and Blair Avenue for the report of a vehicle striking a 7-year-old female crossing the street on her scooter, according to a press release.
Officers conducted an investigation at the scene, speaking with the driver of the vehicle and several witnesses. The driver of the vehicle, 24-year-old Jace Bunderman, was cited for failing to yield the right of way to a pedestrian in a crosswalk.
The child was taken to Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County for treatment of her injuries and later transported to Primary Children’s Hospital in Salt Lake City, UT. She was reported to be in stable condition.
The Rock Springs Police Department reminds the community that all suspects are presumed innocent until their case has been adjudicated in a court of law.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.