SWEETWATER COUNTY — The Third Judicial Circuit Court of Sweetwater County in Rock Springs remains open but operating on a restricted basis to limit the spread of COVID-19.
Effective March 18, 2020 and until further notice Circuit Court will remain open with limitations, according to a press release. Many court hearings have been rescheduled or will be by telephone or video conference. Entry to the Justice Center is permitted only when absolutely necessary, and people should call before going to the Justice Center.
Options for those who need to pay fines, restitution or other fees include making payments on the website www.citepayusa.com or mailing in a check or money order to Circuit Court of the Third Judicial District, 50140C US HWY 191 South, Suite 200, Rock Springs, WY 82901.
People who have a scheduled court hearing should do the following at least 24 hours prior to the hearing:
— Those who have an attorney should contact their attorney to verify if the hearing is still scheduled and whether it will be conducted by phone or videoconference
— Those do not have an attorney and their case is in front of Judge Prokos or Judge Jones, should call (307)922-5220.
