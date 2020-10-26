GREEN RIVER — The City of Green River has been informed that animal carcasses have been dumped within the City limits. City officials ask hunters to take advantage of a carcass bin that has been placed on the East side of the R and B Meats parking lot.
The Wyoming Waste carcass bin at R and B meats is a big blue bin. R and B Meats is located at 515 East Second North across the street from China Garden. According to the Wyoming Game and Fish, disposing of animal carcasses appropriately can help curb the spread of Chronic Wasting Disease.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.