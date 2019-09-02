GREEN RIVER – To construct a replacement wastewater treatment plant, the city of Green River may seek a $27,600,000 loan from the Wyoming Clean Water State Revolving Fund Loan Program. If the loan is submitted and approved, the city expects to raise rates.
The application will go before the Green River City Council on Tuesday at Green River City Hall. The Public Works Department asked for authorization to submit the loan application. Staff notes the loan would cover 100% of the expected construction costs.
If awarded, construction of the new facility could begin in the 2020-2021 budget year and take about two years, according to the meeting packet. City workers expect to explore additional funding options to offset loan needs throughout the coming year.
According to city documents, the debt service to pay off the loan will require a series of rate increases. Rate increases recommended in a 2017 study have been applied for three-straight years and will need to continue until the debt is repaid.
ART ON THE GREEN
Newly unveiled sculptures in Green River are being donated to the city.
The Green River Arts Council has raised money to place sculptures in city limits. The funds were placed with Community Chest, a 501(c)3 nonprofit, and then used to purchase two sculptures in 2019.
The Green River City Council must vote to officially accept the Community Chest donation of "Life on the Green" and "Fox" to be included in the City of Green River's Sculpture Showcase property.
The works were first shown at the annual Art on the Green festival.
ADDITIONAL AGENDA ITEMS
- The council will consider a resolution to add a $29,000 increase the Community Development Inspection Division for the purpose of funding additional plan reviews.
City staff explained that the Inspections Division budgets $5,000 each year into the Non-Residential Plan Review Program to pay for the city's contracted commercial plan reviewer to perform the required reviews of new commercial construction.
“This cost is fully recovered by the plan review fee paid by the building permit applicant, but municipal accounting rules require that expenditures not exceed budgeted amounts. Large commercial projects can result in consultant plan review invoices that exceed the program's annual budget, requiring a budget amendment to authorize the expenditure amount necessary to satisfy the consultant charges,” the meeting packet states.
Green River recently received a commercial plan submission for the new Castle Rock Hospital District facility. The plan review charges for this project exceed the budgeted expenditure authority for the Non-Residential Plan Review Program, so the budget amendment is necessary to provide adequate expenditure authority for this project's plan review charges.
OTHER BUSINESS
-- Green River will observe Suicide Prevention Week from Sept. 8-14. The city proclamation notes there was an average of 129 suicides per day in 2017 for a total of 47,173 deaths in the United States. That included 157 suicides in Wyoming, which impacted thousands of friends and family members.
-- To help attract flights to the Southwest Regional Airport, local governments combine to offer a guaranteed minimum subsidy. The Wyoming Department of Transportation covers 60% of the costs, leaving the rest to be divided between Green River, Rock Springs, and Sweetwater County.
Under the new service contract, Green River is responsible for a maximum amount of $72,957.90. Rock Springs and Sweetwater County will each pay $109,436.84.
-- Proposed board appointments include Michael Nelson returning to the Parks and Recreation Advisory Board for a term that would conclude Aug. 31, 2022.
Mayor Pete Rust also proposed reappointing Misti Karician-Zimmerman to the City Tree Board to serve through Aug. 31, 2022.
-- Improvements can be made at the Greater Intergalactic Spaceport if the city accepts a $7,920 grant from the Wyoming Aeronautics Commission. The money would go to install edge markers along Runway 4/22.
A local match is required for the awarded funds. Green River allocated money to complete this project in the FY20 Budget without a state grant, according to the meeting packet. By obtaining the grant, the local match would be less than the budgeted amount.
-- The agenda includes a $6,209.16 agreement with Park Place Technologies for support and maintenance.
-- The Green River Chamber of Commerce will provide a council update.
