SWEETWATER COUNTY — The city governments of Rock Springs and Green River have closed facilities and limited gatherings in response to the coronavirus pandemic.
All Rock Springs city departments have been directed by Mayor Tim Kaumo to cancel every scheduled event that could include gatherings of 15 people or more until March 31 or until further notice. This includes events in city facilities including City Hall, Rock Springs Family Recreation Center, Civic Center, Young at Heart Senior Center and facilities managed by the Rock Springs Main Street/Urban Renewal Agency including Bunning Hall at the Freight Station and Broadway Theater.
At the Family Recreation and Civic Center, all classes are canceled including swimming lessons, instructor-led classes (Silver Sneakers, Yoga, Aquatic Classes, Zumba, HIIT, Pound, etc), and youth programs (squirts soccer and Strider). Birthday parties scheduled through March 31 will be canceled, and any event scheduled by outside organized groups using the facility will be canceled. As of March 17, no more than 15 people will be allowed to gather in any one area including the gym, climbing wall, pool or weight rooms.
GREEN RIVER
All Green River City Buildings have been closed to the public until further notice. The Green River Recreation Center is closed and all recreation programs have been canceled including swim lessons, leisure programs, youth sports, classes and birthday parties. Staff will be contacting program participants and patrons in the coming weeks regarding credits/refunds and extension of passes.
The Green River Chamber of Commerce Lunch and Learn on March 18 has also been canceled.
