ROCK SPRINGS – The city of Rock Springs received an unmodified or clean audit opinion, which is exactly what you want to see, according to Certified Public Accountant Amber Nuse of McGee, Hearne and Paiz. The Rock Springs City Council voted to accept the report at its Tuesday meeting.
Nuse said the audit found that city practices complied with required standards, and in some cases the city had adapted higher standards that weren’t yet required.
Nuse and Mayor Tim Kaumo both praised city staff for the way they cooperated with the auditors and the results of the report.
“Glad to see it turn out the way it did,” Kaumo said.
OUTSTANDING CITIZEN AWARD
Dave Fedrizzi received the Outstanding Citizen Award on Tuesday night for his service to clean up the community and make it a better place to live.
Kaumo said that as long as he can remember, Fedrizzi has been out picking up after others and being an example of leadership and stewardship. Fedrizzi volunteers in church and wherever needed.
“I didn’t do this alone,” Fedrizzi said after accepting the engraved plaque. He thanked his WYDOT supervisors and city leaders including Councilwoman Glennise Wendorf along with the others who have worked with him.
“If I provided a little bit of inspiration for you, so much the better,” he said.
It was noted that Fedrizzi served 61 years in the Wyoming Department of Transportation before retiring, making him not only the longest serving member of the department, but also in the state of Wyoming.
OTHER BUSINESS
-- Following the opening flag ceremony by the Scouts BSA Troops 55, 85 and 86, there was a moment of silence in honor of Tina Dudic, a fitness instructor at the Rock Springs Family Recreational Center who died on Sunday.
-- Councilman Keaton West, who is the city’s liaison on issues related to the proposed sixth cent tax, said Sweetwater County commissioners don’t want to put more than $80 million to $100 million worth of projects before the voters the next election. This will require about $100 million to be removed from the current list of proposed tax projects.
After making multiple cuts to the projects the city wishes to sponsor, the council indicated it will keep its current list and wait for other entities to trim their wish lists. There will be another meeting on the tax initiative at 3:30 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 5, at the Sweetwater County Courthouse.
-- Full-time city employees will receive a $50 Christmas bonus and part-time employees with receive a $25 bonus.
-- Luz Rossy spoke during the petitions part of the meeting to say more should be done about people dying of drugs. When asked by the mayor if she had any suggestions, she said she didn’t have any specifics, but stressed it needed to be a group effort.
After it was noted that she had surpassed the three-minute speaking limit during petitions, she slowly stepped away from the lectern to leave council chambers, but still kept shouting encouragements to the Scouts attending the meeting. She told them to be good and “don’t ever take anything from anybody.”
After she exited, Mayor Kaumo said, “Let this be a lesson right now. Don’t do that stuff.”
-- The council accepted a $29,250 contract with Rapid Fire Protection Inc AdTech Alarm to upgrade the fire alarms at the Rock Springs Historical Museum.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.