ROCK SPRINGS – While it remains unclear what 6th cent tax projects will go before the voters next November, the Rock Springs City Council is in favor of bonding some projects so that they can be started and completed more quickly.
The council voted 6-3 against bonding all of its projects but it indicated it is willing to seek bonds for some, which would speed up construction. If they don’t bond any of the projects, members of the council are worried that labor and material costs will increase while they wait for tax money to be collected and distributed.
Mayor Tim Kaumo, Councilwoman Jeannie Demas and Councilman Rob Zotti voted for bonding all the projects. Councilmen Billy Shalata, Tim Savage, David Halter, Keaton West, and David Tate and Councilwoman Glennise Wendorf voted against the full bonding.
They noted it’s hard to discuss specifics without a “black-and-white” list of projects produced by the Sweetwater County Commission, which makes the final determination about what goes on the ballot.
In seeking a consensus, the council discussed splitting infrastructure and quality-of-life projects so they are voted on separately.
Councilman Savage asked how bonding, or the lack of it, would impact the promotion of the tax. If projects aren’t bonded, they would have to raise money if they wanted to conduct a campaign for the tax to pass.
Zotti said that might be more difficult when the economy is down and there’s less pressure.
Mayor Kaumo said he believed the city’s list of proposed projects was fairly sensible. He noted that they’ve made cuts through multiple meetings on the tax and hoped Rock Springs gets extra consideration as it forms the largest part of the county population.
OTHER BUSINESS
— The City Council gave the Parks and Recreation Department permission to fill a senior recreation supervisor position at the Rock Springs Civic Center. It also voted to offer a Half Price Daily Fee Day on Dec. 28 at the Rock Springs Recreation Center and civic center, where skate, climbing shoe and harness rentals will be $1.
— The council also approved revised policies for the Rock Springs Housing Authority’s public housing program and a new rent schedule. No one spoke at public hearings on the topic prior to the council’s vote.
— The meeting concluded with an executive session on litigation. After the session ended, the City Council voted for staff to continue as directed before ending the meeting.
