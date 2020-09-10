GREEN RIVER — The City of Green River is encouraging residents to abide by guidelines for the area provided for tree branches downed the windstorm early this week.
The dump site at the rodeo grounds is only for trees, limbs and stumps. The city cannot mulch the material if bags, leaves and grass are also dumped at the site, according to a press release.
City employees will be monitoring the site, and violators will be cited. The city expressed appreciation to those that have correctly taken advantage of the dump site. The pile of vegetation continued to grow hourly Thursday.
Riverview Cemetery remains closed to the public after several pine trees were toppled by the high winds Monday and Tuesday. Crews have been continuing work to clear the roadways in the cemetery.
