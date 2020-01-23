ROCK SPRINGS — A partnership between the local United Mine Workers of America and Rock Springs Police Department will provide load-bearing vests to lighten the weight carried by 36 police officers.
Les Mauch of the United Mine Workers of America talked about the partnership at Tuesday’s meeting of the Rock Springs City Council.
He said studies show that police officers typically carry an average of 30 pounds if you weigh their duty belts and equipment. In Rock Springs, they weighed one officer’s belt and found it to be 29 pounds. This can lead to chronic hip and lower back pain, according to Mauch. To address this, the department looked at load-bearing vests to redistribute the load.
Mauch said the UMWA stood up to help. The union and RSPD each pledged about $10,000 to each purchase 18 vests.
“I’m proud that as a group we came together,” Mauch said.
Mayor Tim Kaumo expressed his appreciation for the partnership, calling it a “fantastic offer.”
OTHER BUSINESS
— Councilman Tim Savage did not attend Tuesday’s meeting. Otherwise every other member of the council voted to accept three Parks and Recreation Advisory Board appointments made by Mayor Kaumo.
Melinda Gili was appointed to her first term and Bill Legerski and Joe Lison were each appointed to fourth terms on the advisory board.
— The Rock Springs Main Street/Urban Renewal Agency and Manager Chad Banks received a mayoral shoutout for their work to help secure a grant to restore the First Security National Bank building. The State Loan and Investment Board – which includes the state’s five elected officers – approved the funding for the first phase of the project. This will include securing the building, fixing structural concerns, complying with the Americans with Disability Act and adding fire suppression. The proposal was earlier endorsed by the Wyoming Business Council.
“It wasn’t a pretty meeting,” Mayor Kaumo said, who added there was a lot of back and forth and teeter-tottering.
Nevertheless, the board unanimously passed the project. Kaumo credited the many people who spoke up or who wrote letters of support.
“It’s been a long time coming,” Kaumo said. “We have a long way to go, but we have to start sometime.”
— Councilman Keaton West discussed the sixth-cent tax proposal, including the $80 million cap the Sweetwater County Commission decided upon earlier in the day. However, he said they didn’t decide on how to distribute the money. Commissioners discussed basing the allotments on population, with an extra multiplier for smaller communities that have difficulty raising funds.
West said the Rock Springs City Council represents 53% of the county population, and the proposed distribution would take the city down to 35% of the tax initiative.
Mayor Kaumo cited the letter he’d drafted at the council’s urging to outline concerns they had with the commission’s lack of direction and consideration. He said their questions remain and they’re running out of time.
Kaumo added he’s not interested in cutting any more from their list.
“I don’t think this is fair,” he said.
West also noted that after months of the commission telling groups to prioritize their projects, the projects presented by the county were not prioritized.
— Kelly Sugihara of Wyoming Cancer Resource Services gave a presentation in honor of the city observing Cervical Cancer Awareness Month. Sugihara is a cancer survivor who was diagnosed with human papillomavirus, or HPV, in 2017. She said 90% of cervical cancer cases are caused by HPV, as are a rising number of throat cancer cases.
She stressed that a vaccine is available for men and women for HPV.
“I don’t want anybody to go through what I went through,” she said. “A vaccine would have prevented that.”
— As part of National Slavery and Human Trafficking Awareness Month, Christal Martin of Sweetwater Against Trafficking discussed disturbing trends on modern slavery. She said she became aware of the dangers two years ago when her daughter was targeted and groomed for sex trafficking. When she reached out, that when she realized the community didn’t have the trafficking resources it needed.
Martin said up to 1 in 5 vehicles on Interstate 80 are involved with trafficking. When it comes to southwest Wyoming,
She said she met with an expert at a recent conference and was told that a popular website listed 1,400 ads for Rock Springs involving labor or sex trafficking. Another 409 involved Green River and about 1,000 more were linked to Evanston.
Kaumo said people may think they live in a small community and are sheltered from this stuff, but no one is immune.
— Devon Brubaker provided an update on the Ray Lovato Recycling Center. He said the center processed about 1.5 million pounds of waste in 2019, a 20% increase over 2018. He noted that was done with roughly an equal amount of funding at a time when the recycling market has tanked.
He explained that cardboard is piling up around the property as they wait for a turnaround in cardboard prices.
Kaumo said they know recycling is not a cash cow, but to “break even is a win.” He added morally they owe it to the community to provide recycling and reduce items in the landfill.
Brubaker also gave credit to local businesses like RSNB Bank, Debernardi Construction Company and Vaughn’s Heating and Plumbing and their workers for providing the funding, supplies and labor for recent improvements at the recycling center.
— The Rock Springs Police Department received permission to fill a vacant part-time administrative assistant position and a vacant animal control officer position, both at Rock Springs Animal Control.
— The Rock Springs Department of Engineering/Operations & Public Services was granted permission to apply for a grant through the Wyoming Office of Homeland Security for flood mitigation measures on the Killpecker Creek drainage.
The project cost was estimated to be $2,583,838.40 in 1991, which has grown to $5,207,642.63 today. If accepted, the grant would require a 25% match, or $1,300,000.
— The City Council passed a resolution to support moving the Sweetwater Economic Development Coalition office from the Rock Springs Chamber of Commerce and to pledge the city’s ongoing support of the coalition.
— Two ordinances passed second readings. The first would amend the city zoning map for a 10.832-acre tract of land from community business, B-2/B-2CD, to low-density residential, R-1. southwest of the College Drive and Stagecoach Boulevard intersection to develop a single-family residential subdivision.
The second would amend the zoning for a 6,098-square-foot tract of land from low-density residential, R-1, to low-density residential, R-2 at 200 Willow Street to develop the property for single-family residential use.
— The meeting concluded with an executive session regarding real estate and litigation. When the council members returned from the session, they directed the city attorney to move forward with the direction discussed in the meeting. The council meeting concluded with no other business.
