ROCK SPRINGS – New Assistant City Attorney Jordan Allen was sworn in Tuesday night at the Rock Springs City Council meeting.
Municipal Judge George Scott Nelson administered the oath of office.
“We’re glad to have you aboard,” Mayor Tim Kaumo told Allen.
Other appointments included Justin Lemon, who will fill Tim Sheehan’s unexpired term on the Planning & Zoning Commission; and Stacy Colvin, who will serve a second term on the Joint Travel and Tourism Board.
ORDINANCE LANGUAGE
During the public petition part of the meeting, Jay Schneiders objected to language in an ordinance set to go through a second reading later in the meeting. Rock Springs is reworking administrative procedures to correct numbering errors, according to the city packet.
Schneiders said the proposed revision was not the best way to change the ordinance. He offered a handout to council members to correct typographical errors and preserve the right for the public to protect changes to planned unit developments, or PUDs. Recently Sweetwater Station residents objected to Rock Springs Planning and Zoning’s recommendations to allow lower minimum lot size. The council voted 4-3 against the proposal, with two abstaining, which kept the size requirement unchanged.
“I urge you to vote no on the amendment as it is currently written,” Schneiders said.
City staff and Rock Springs Councilman Rob Zotti noted that they expected to make additional changes to the ordinance.
While the proposed revisions did not match the changes Schneiders suggested, he said they still addressed his concerns, including preserving the right to protect.
Later in the meeting, the council passed the motion to revise the amendment. It passed unanimously twice. A second, official vote was needed when it was noted the council did not have a roll-call vote the first time.
During Schneiders’ presentation, Kaumo asked how things were going between Sweetwater Station residents and those who want to develop the second phase of the subdivision.
Schneiders said issues still remain, but he expect an agreement will be reached eventually.
“One way or another, that property will be developed, which is what everybody wanted,” he said.
OTHER BUSINESS
n After the Pledge of Allegiance, a moment of silence was observed for William “Bill” McCurtain. Mayor Kaumo called him a pillar of the community who left behind big shoes to fill.
n The city will observe Extra Mile Day on Nov. 1, where people are encouraged to do more to make a difference and acknowledge those who put in extra effort.
n The city received two bids to provide insurance coverage for the Rock Springs Housing Authority. Tegeler & Associates bid $45,153 and HAI Group of Cheshire, Connecticut, bid $33,767. Bids will go before city staff for review and recommendations.
n The council accepted $6,000 and $22,500 grants for traffic enforcement.
n Agreements that passed included a $89,500 contract with Jackman Construction Inc. for the Bunning Park area rehabilitation and a $377,880 contract with DeBernardi Construction Co. Inc. for the 2020 concrete replacement project.
