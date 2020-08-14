ROCK SPRINGS – There was an error in the Aug. 12 edition of the Rocket Miner regarding the potential spread of chronic wasting disease. The Wyoming Game and Fish Department and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention say, to date, there is no strong evidence for the occurrence of CWD in people, and it is not known if people can get infected with CWD prions. The CDC added experimental studies in monkeys raise the concern that CWD may pose a risk to people and suggest that it is important to prevent human exposures to CWD. Game and Fish said it is concerned about CWD because of wildlife herd health of deer, elk and moose. It does do not manage CWD in regards to human health.

