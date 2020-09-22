GREEN RIVER — Cleanup efforts continue in Green River following the Sept. 9 snowstorm.
— As of Sept. 18, all large trees were hauled off by Longhorn Construction including those from the cemetery.
— Branch pile cleanup continues at the cemetery, which the city anticipates will continue through Wednesday. Smaller debris cleanup and irrigation repairs will be the next step.
— City staff did not find any headstones damaged by the storm.
“If you were one of the few that saw Ccemetery pre-cleanup, this is a minor miracle,” Parks Director Brad Raney said in a press release.
— Volunteer cleanup at the cemetery scheduled for 5:30 p.m. until dusk on Sept. 29, 30, and Oct. 1.
— A bucket truck crew worked at Green River City Hall early Tuesday morning to remove some of the branches hanging over parking areas.
— City workers continue to push the pile of branches at the rodeo grounds daily. This area will remain open for trees, branches and stumps until further notice.
— Street sweeper continues to clean up the streets and will continue to focus on the north side of Green River.
— Sweepers logged 99 miles with 13 loads picked up from Sept. 16-18.
— City crews hauled water to the Greater Green River Intergalactic Spaceport from Sept. 16-19 after the National Guard continued its training. Forty loads equaling 136,000 gallons of water were taken to the airport.
