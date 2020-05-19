SWEETWATER COUNTY — As Memorial Day approaches, Sweetwater County Law Enforcement is reminding all drivers and passengers of the importance of buckling up.
The annual Click It or Ticket high-visibility enforcement operation will be May 22 through May 25, 2020. Officers, deputies and troopers will be focused on enforcing seat belt use and citing those who are not buckling up.
“There will be increased travel over the holiday as Wyoming reopens and we want to remind everyone to buckle up,” Captain Shaun Sturlaugson of the Green River Police Department said in a press release. “ Wearing your seatbelt is the law and it’s the most important thing you can do to prevent serious injury or death in a crash.”
“In Sweetwater County during 2018, we lost 3 people in crashes who didn’t buckle up and we work everyday to prevent this needless loss of life ” said Captain Sturlaugson. “If you know someone who doesn’t buckle up, change their mind, you might save a life.”
During the 2019 Memorial Day holiday period from 6:00 p.m. Friday, May 24th through 5:59 a.m. Tuesday, May 28th, Wyoming had no fatal crashes out of a reported 132 crashes.
