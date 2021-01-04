Rock Springs, WY (82901)

Today

Sunny to partly cloudy. High 34F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph..

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies this evening will give way to cloudy skies with snow developing overnight. Low 24F. SW winds at 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 15 to 25 mph. Chance of snow 70%. Snow accumulations less than one inch. Higher wind gusts possible.