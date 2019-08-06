ROCK SPRINGS — While Dr. Veronica Donaldson took the oath of office for the Western Wyoming Community College Board of Trustees on July 17, it was noted at the Aug. 5 board meeting that the other trustees had never officially voted to confirm her appointment. She went straight from being introduced to taking the oath.
Board President George Eckman said Monday that they had gotten “caught up in the moment.” He added they would vote on Donaldson at the next meeting on Aug. 15 to rectify the oversight.
NEW HIRES AND ONE RESIGNATION
The board voted to hire Amber Serna to be an instructional designer. Under her 11-month contract, she will receive $39,300.
Trustees also voted to hire Rachel Hofer as an admissions counselor. She will receive $31,925 under the contract. A second admissions counselor was hired at the July 17 meeting.
Eckman noted that the contracts for Serna and Hofer run from Aug. 6, 2019, to June 30, 2020, which is the end of the fiscal year. If they continue at WWCC, their new contracts will date from the start of the 2020-21 fiscal year.
Board members also approved Dr. Karen Lackey to fill the position of visiting assistant professor of education. She will receive $54,352 for her nine-month contract, which goes through May 15, 2020, the date of spring commencement.
Eckman said if they decide to retain Lackey, her next contract would be for a permanent professor.
Kristy McManus, assistant professor of communication, tendered her resignation from Western Wyoming Community College on July 26. The board voted to accept her resignation, effective Aug. 6.
BOARD COMMITTEE VACANCIES
The resignation for former Trustee Dick Boettcher created multiple committee vacancies. Eckman led a brief discussion on the openings, saying he wanted to hear if other trustees were interested in the positions. He said he didn’t want to automatically appoint Donaldson to the openings without hearing from others.
Openings include the Sweetwater County School District No. 1 — Board of Cooperative Educational Resources board representative, Western Wyoming College Foundation director, Board of Trustees Real Estate Committee member and Board of Trustees Safety Committee member.
The board president said he thought Donaldson would bring a unique perspective to the Safety Committee as a former WWCC graduate.
Eckman also explained some of the responsibilities of the Real Estate Committee. He noted that the college owns property on Gateway Boulevard which had been set aside for the hospital and college. They are allowed to use the land for education-related purposes, including selling the property to generate money for the college budget.
Action will be taken on the vacancies in the next meeting.
