ROCK SPRINGS -- Western Wyoming Community College will host its first virtual commencement ceremony at 1 p.m. on June 27. Immediately following the ceremony, students, families and community members are invited to cheer on the graduates in the Mustang Stampede Parade.
Western Class of 2020 graduates and their immediate families will be invited to gather in their vehicles in Western's Aquatic Center parking lot and tune in to the commencement ceremony, which will be aired on Mustang Radio on 91.3 FM. When each graduate's name is announced, attendees are invited to honk and cheer.
Immediately following the ceremony, the parade will begin, starting at the college's campus. Friends, family and community members are encouraged to park on Gateway Boulevard to cheer on the graduates. For further details or to view the Mustang Stampede Parade map, visit www.westernwyoming.edu/commencement.
"I am so proud of our 2020 graduates. They have succeeded amidst an extremely challenging final semester. While this is not the ceremony they deserve, I hope the community will join Western in cheering them on as they take the next steps into their futures, whether they are heading into the workforce, or attending a four-year institution in the fall," said Dr. Kim Dale, president of Western Wyoming Community College.
For family and friends who are not at the parking lot ceremony and are unable to attend the Mustang Stampede Parade, Western will premiere the virtual commencement ceremony video on Western's YouTube channel at https://tinyurl.com/yb6mkqzp at 1PM. People can subscribe to the channel for updates on the premiere, as well as other college videos.
The community is encouraged to participate in the parade in support of the 2020 graduates who have faced a truly challenging end to their semester. For those planning to attend, RSVP on www.facebook.com/events/896793894136832.
For questions regarding commencement, email graduation@westernwyoming.edu.
