ROCK SPRINGS — Western Wyoming Community College has decided to close its buildings, with very limited exceptions in the residence halls, through the end of the spring semester.
Due to rapidly changing circumstances and data that supports virus prevention through social distancing, all courses will be converted to virtual delivery, according to an update from Western President Kim Dale. This is a change from earlier plans outlining program and course exceptions.
Western is currently offering nearly 200 fully online or hybrid courses. By March 30, another 200 courses will be fully converted to online delivery. The remaining courses will be offered through a combination of virtual simulation, web conferencing and online delivery.
High school dual credit students will complete their coursework via virtual delivery. High school concurrent credit students will follow the high school attendance protocol.
Western employees are directed to work from home, unless notified specifically by a supervisor. Since the college still needs basic functions and support for those students still residing on campus, some employees will be required to work on campus. Supervisors are contacting employees to determine longer-term telecommuting arrangements and staggered work schedules for on-campus staff to ensure social distancing. Anyone experiencing virus symptoms is required to stay home.
Due to the crisis, Western administration is authorizing compensation for all employees through the end of the semester, including part-time employees, work-study and student workers. Compensation and how it is calculated will be based on employee classification.
Western has created an FAQ page for students and community members found on the Western website under Coronavirus Updates.
"I am extremely proud of our faculty and staff who are exercising tremendous creativity and dedication to ensuring our students receive a quality educational experience during this unprecedented time," Dale said.
"I would also like to personally thank the Western COVID-19 Response Team who continues to work long hours to ensure safety, learning outcomes, business continuity and ongoing communications."
