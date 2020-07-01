ROCK SPRINGS – Dr. Kim Dale, president of Western Wyoming Community College, had plenty to celebrate on Wednesday. A few hours after the birth of her first granddaughter, the Board of Trustees unanimously voted to add one year to her contract.
The virtual vote occurred Thursday night through Zoom. The meeting agenda noted that trustees discussed extending her employment contract during an executive session on June 17.
Following an executive session on personnel issues, Wednesday Dale said she felt weird bringing the recommendation to the board.
After the motion passed, Board President Regina Clark said, “Congratulations Dr. Dale,” which was quickly echoed by other trustees.
It was noted that a contract extension isn’t a noteworthy as the first birth of a grandchild, but Dale said, “It’s still up there.”
Following the retirement of Dr. Karla Leach, the previous college president, the board approved Dr. Dale’s first contact on April 11, 2019. Her leadership officially started on July 1, 2019.
Dale has served as the executive vice president of Western Nebraska Community College in Scottsbluff, Nebraska; and dean of instruction at Front Range Community College, Larimer (Fort Collins) and Westminster, Colorado, campuses. She earned a doctorate of philosophy in educational leadership and human resource studies at Colorado State University in Fort Collins, Colorado; a master of science in management and organization at the University of Colorado in Denver; and a bachelor of science in business education at Metropolitan State College in Denver.
Before Wednesday’s meeting adjourned, the president told the board that the staff is working on reopening plans for the college and expect to present them at a special board meeting, which may occur next week.
