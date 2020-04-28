ROCK SPRINGS -- Commerce Bank of Wyoming encourages the community to express their support and gratitude for our frontline heroes. CBWY is hosting a webpage to submit and display thank-you messages to frontline workers.
“While the coronavirus pandemic has altered life for everyone; our health care workers, first responders, public safety officers, grocery clerks, postal carriers, and others continue to serve our communities while balancing concern for their own health and safety,” said Tiffany Kindel, vice president branch manager.
Commerce Bank of Wyoming wanted to help honor these frontline workers by sharing their stories and providing a platform for others to express their appreciation, according to a press release.
Visit www.commercebankwyoming.com/behindthemask to submit your message, along with a picture or drawing of your hero, to show your appreciation.
