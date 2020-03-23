ROCK SPRINGS -- Commerce Bank of Wyoming made the decision to close its lobby beginning Monday, March 23, for the health and well-being of our employees, customers and community.
"The bank will continue to provide full service to customers by phone, email, and drive-thru. As always, we have a variety of convenient, online banking services available such as our free mobile banking app, online bill pay, and mobile deposit. If we are unable to meet your financial services needs through one of these channels, please call us to make an appointment," a press release stated.
The bank's drive-thru hours are:
Main location, 1575 Dewar Drive, Rock Springs
Monday-Thursday: 8 a.m. - 5 p.m.
Friday: 8 a.m. – 6 p.m.
24-Hour ATM
"We want to assure our customers that Commerce Bank of Wyoming entered this pandemic from a position of strength thanks to strong capital levels as well as prudent planning and risk management. Our bank maintains a five-star rating by Bauer Financial, marking us as one of the strongest financial institutions in the nation," the release said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.