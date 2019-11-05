SWEETWATER COUNTY — The topic of sixth cent tax project proposals came up once again at Tuesday's Sweetwater County Commission meeting.
During the commissioner reports portion of the meeting, Lauren Schoenfeld suggested the commission host a special sixth cent tax meeting to come up with a plan going forward. Commission Chairman Wally Johnson agreed, saying "we need to get our act together."
Two groups addressed the commission about special purpose tax proposals during the meeting: the Sweetwater Events Complex and the North Sweetwater Water and Sewer District. The district serves residents of Reliance.
SWEETWATER EVENTS COMPLEX
At the Oct. 1 commission meeting, the Sweetwater Events Complex presented three proposed projects at a total estimated cost of $24,085,103. At the time the proposals included the expansion and renovation of the exhibit hall, construction of a new indoor arena with the renovation of the existing indoor arena, and an upgrade to the water system.
After that meeting, Events Complex staff revised their proposal, trimming it down to just over $11 million and eliminating the intention to build a new indoor arena. They presented the new plan to commissioners on Tuesday morning, including a presentation detailing objectives for exhibit hall expansion.
The exhibit hall project would add about 8,000 square feet to the building, both in front and back. Updates would include a new entryway and lobby, updated exterior and interior siding, new entry doors, floor and wall coverings, and acoustical improvements. Sliding wall systems would be installed to allow space to be customized.
The revised proposal still includes three projects. The exhibit hall expansion and a water system upgrade were listed as the top priorities. Currently, water comes in on the north side of the property. The upgrade would add a second waterline on the southwest to meet flow needs and safety standards. The third project would consist of indoor arena renovation.
RELIANCE WASTEWATER PROJECT
The North Sweetwater Water and Sewer District hopes to receive a sponsorship from the commission for a special purpose tax project to repair or replace the aging wastewater system that serves Reliance residents. Attorney Lenore Perry and District Chairman Dave Barnhouse were in charge of the presentation.
The Department of Environmental Quality has mandated repairs to bring the Reliance wastewater system into compliance with regulatory requirements. Presenters said the district has pursued funding including both grants and loans. Project estimates total about $5.2 to $5.5 million, and the district has currently secured about $3 million in funding. The district is hoping for about $3.5 million in specific purpose tax money for the project.
The commission said that the proposal would be added to the spreadsheet listing all potential sixth cent tax projects.
OTHER BUSINESS
-- The Castle Rock Hospital District appeared before the commission to request the remainder of its ambulance subsidy for the fiscal year — from January through June 2020. The district had waited to submit the request while participating in workshops regarding ambulance service in Sweetwater County.
After learning that the Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County had decided it would not be sustainable to take over ambulance service in the county, Castle Rock Hospital District representatives said they decided to ask the commission for the remainder of the subsidy. Commissioner Johnson asked district representatives to continue to wait since they have funding through December while an alternate solution continues to be pursued.
-- The commission unanimously approved a contract between EDA Architects Inc. and Sweetwater County for design, engineering and construction administration services for a new consolidated public works facility, truck wash bay, fire station and other associated site improvements on Lagoon Road.
-- The meeting included a discussion of possible funding sources for the West Hangar Renovation Project at the Southwest Wyoming Regional Airport.
- Code Enforcement Specialist Jim Zimmerman and Land Use Director Eric Bingham gave a presentation on the county's nuisance, zoning and fire enforcement programs. Zimmerman said of 627 complaint-driven nuisance violations, 74% were voluntarily cleaned up. Only 7% had to be taken to court. He showed before and after photos of many of the cleaned-up sites.
-- Commissioners gave unanimous approval to a memorandum of understanding between the city of Green River and Sweetwater County for the placement of a fox sculpture on the west side of the county courthouse.
