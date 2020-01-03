SWEETWATER COUNTY — Commissioners approved Sweetwater County’s 2019 fiscal year audit report at their Dec. 17 meeting.
Amber Nuse of the McGee, Hearne and Paiz accounting firm in Cheyenne presented the report along with accounting manager Bonnie Berry. Nuse said the audit process went smoothly. The county received an unmodified, or clean report, which Nuse said is exactly what they want to see as a commission.
Nuse went through financial information with commissioners prior to their approval of the report. Sweetwater County reported $172,279,572 in total assets and a total net position of $118,009,533. Unassigned funds totaled $25,086,661.
Total governmental fund expenditures dropped about 15% from the year before to $41.7 million due to a drop in capital outlay. The county’s unrestricted net position stood at $3,042,593, which Nuse said is a pretty healthy reserve. The county is considered a low-risk auditee, which means the county couldn’t have had any material findings in the past two years. The auditing company didn’t find any instances of noncompliance that it considered material.
One deficiency in internal control was found. As part of the audit, it was determined that the Sweetwater County Road Fund qualified as a major fund. However, it was not properly identified as a major fund by county personnel during preparation of the financial statements. Since there are no processes currently in place to identify if any funds other than the general fund qualify as major each year, the audit report said financial statements are susceptible to inaccurate financial reporting.
The audit company recommend that the county establish policies and procedures to ensure that all funds are analyzed each year for qualification as a major fund, and that all funds determined to be major are properly reported as such in the financial statements.
Nuse noted that her firm did not audit the financial statements of Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County, even though it is a component unit of the county. The hospital’s audit report was provided to county auditors. It listed the hospital’s assets and deferred outflows of resources at $116,972,248, net position total of $80,428,614, and revenues totaling $89,401,002.
